Potential US Election Fraud discovered in Israel: PA County sends out Ballots 5 weeks after Election

Palatine, IL/USA - 08-27-2020: Mailing an application for ballot for 2020 election at a contactless drive-up mailbox at the US Post Office

US citizens living in Israel received mutiple email ballots to vote in the presidential elections on Thursday, five weeks after election day.

Joshua Wander, a reporter for Israel 365 News was shocked when he opened his email and discovered three email ballots to vote in the US presidential elections that were held on November 3. Wander, formerly a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had applied to vote via email in Allegheny County but actually voted via mail-in paper ballot. Wander contacted three acquintances who had also voted in that county via mail-in ballots and all had received multiple email ballots.

Wander did not, of course submit the email ballot as that would constitute a crime.

Like many counties in Pennsylvania, Allegheny County had certified its vote on November 23. According to the official tabulation.

According to the elections division, Biden had 430,759 votes in the county to Trump’s 282,913. In 2016, Clinton had 366,934 votes to Trump’s 259,125.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge