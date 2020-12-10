Trump hosts Hanukkah Celebration at white House

🇺🇸 — President Trump At The White House Chanukah Party: “Let me just wish everybody a Happy Hanukkah and to about three of you here a merry Christmas” pic.twitter.com/bIRThsHBiT — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) December 10, 2020

President Donald Trump hosted a Hanukkah party at The White House on Wednesday night. Addressing a crowd chanting “four more years!”, Commander in Chief said “Let me just wish everybody a Happy Hanukkah and to about three of you here a merry Christmas” to which the crowd responded in laughter.

“A lot of friends, a lot of talent here…” he added in his short address to the guests. Shouts of “we love you!” could be heard from the audience as well.

The festival of Hanukkah offficially begins on Thursday evening.