10 Dec, 2020
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Trump hosts Hanukkah Celebration at white House

by | Dec 10, 2020 | News Videos

In the days to come, The Mount of Hashem‘s House Shall stand firm above the mountains And tower above the hills; And all the nations Shall gaze on it with joy Isaiah 2:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

screenshot

LinkedInWhatsApp

President Donald Trump hosted a Hanukkah party at The White House on Wednesday night. Addressing a crowd chanting “four more years!”, Commander in Chief said “Let me just wish everybody a Happy Hanukkah and to about three of you here a merry Christmas” to which the crowd responded in laughter.

“A lot of friends, a lot of talent here…” he added in his short address to the guests. Shouts of “we love you!” could be heard from the audience as well.

The festival of Hanukkah offficially begins on Thursday evening.

LinkedInWhatsApp