Former Head of Israeli Space Program: Aliens have Been in Contact with Israel and US for Years

A highly respected figure in the Israeli space program recently revealed that both Israel and the US have been in close contact with extraterrestrials for many years, even cooperating in an underground base on Mars. Though his account seems out of this world at first glance, a closer look reveals that there have been clues of this interaction in the US government and even in the Bible.

Eshed: “Galactic Federation”

Haim Eshed, who headed Israel’s space security program for nearly 30 years and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award, told the Hebrew-language Yediot Aharonot on Tuesday that both the US and Israel have been in contact with extraterrestrial for decades but the knowledge of this contact has been restricted because “humanity isn’t ready.”

If anyone would have access to this information it would be Eshed who, at 87-years-old, has spent a lifetime in aerospace. A Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and veteran pilot and flight instructor, Eshed is a Member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and is a co-founder of the Israel Space Agency and Space Research Institute.

According to Eshed, the aliens and earthly governments have made agreements in order to learn more about the “fabric of the universe.” This cooperation, which Eshed described as a “Galactic Federation”, also takes the form of an underground base on Mars where humans and aliens work together.

According to Eshed, President Trump was aware of all this and was “on the verge” of revealing it to the public. This may have been the basis for his proposal to establish a “Space Force’ as a branch of the armed forces. But Eshed claimed the Galactic Federation prevented him from doing so out of fear it would generate mass hysteria.

Eshed explained that his motives for revealing this information now was his belief that the environment in academia had changed in recent years, allowing for this knowledge to be accepted.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” Eshed told to Yediot. “Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

Eshed discusses this topic in his newest book, The Universe Beyond the Horizon – conversations with Professor Haim Eshed. In his book, he also describes how aliens have prevented nuclear apocalypses and “when we can jump in and visit the Men in Black.”

In addition to the pandemic, 2020 may also be remembered as the year that the existence of extraterrestrials was accepted and became mainstream. In May, the Pentagon released three videos taken from U.S. Navy fighter jets, confirming the videos showed “unexplained aerial phenomenon”, seeming to admit for the first time that the Earth has been visited by alien species with advanced technology.

Long Record of Presidents and Aliens

If there has been contact, it should come as no surprise that US presidents were in the know. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on the Jimmy Koimmel Show. Clinton, who is not known for having a well-developed sense of humor, said that if elected to the presidency, she would do her best to delve into government files surrounding possible UFO sightings.

“I would like us to go into those files and hopefully make as much of that public as possible. If there’s nothing there, let’s tell people there’s nothing there,” Clinton said on Kimmel’s show. “If there is something there, unless it’s a threat to national security, I think we ought to share it with the public.”

A relationship between aliens and the US government may have begun just before Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948. In July 1947, a military balloon reportedly crashed near Roswell, New Mexico. A few days later, the army released a press release stating that personnel from the field’s 509th Operations Group had recovered a “flying disc”, which had crashed on a ranch near Roswell. The incident faded into obscurity but in the 1980s, researchers took advantage of the Freedom of Information Act to access official records of the event. Their conclusions were that at least one alien spacecraft crashed near Roswell, alien bodies had been recovered, and a government cover-up of the incident had taken place, though the military denied this.

It is also significant that former President Jimmy Carter, who reported seeing a UFO as a young man, requested a report on the subject from NASA in 1977 while he was in the White House. His request was denied.

Some CIA documents on the subject are available for public viewing online.

Aliens Coming to the Aid of Israel

Some Biblical commentaries point to Judges as proof of extraterrestrials coming to the aid of Israel.

The stars fought from heaven, From their courses they fought against Sisera… “Curse Meroz!” said the angel of Hashem. “Bitterly curse its inhabitants, Because they came not to the aid of Hashem, To the aid of Hashem among the warriors.” Judges 5:20-23

It is interesting to note that in verse 20, the Prophetess Deborah explicitly states that Israel received aid in the battle from the stars.

According to the Talmud (Moed Katan 16a), Meroz is a certain planet in the stellar sphere, and because the mention of it is preceded by the phrase, “the stars in their course fought against Sisera,” it thus follows that Meroz must be defined as a celestial body whose inhabitants were cursed for refusing to do God’s will.