This ‘Palace’ on Israel’s coast is now on Sale for $258 million

The Sotheby’s international realty website recently listed a property in Caesarea for for the staggering price of $258 million.

The “royal-style mansion” includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 3-acre lot. It has 69,000 square feet of interiors, the auction house said.

The property is designed in the styles of Baroque and Rococo architecture and includes “a private spa, indoor pool and interior design featuring natural marble and onyx mosaics, 14k gold moldings, unique parquets, silk carpets and custom-made furnishings.”

The identity of the seller was not noted by Sotheby’s, but Israel’s financial daily Globes had previously reported that the property was likely owned by Russian-Israeli billionaire Valery Kogan.