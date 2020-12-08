Sandstorm re-creates ‘Biblical Pillar of Smoke’ in Arabian Desert where Israelites Wandered [Watch]

As Saudi Arabia considers joining in the other Gulf Arab nations that have normalized relations with Israel, a “pillar of smoke”, one of the signs that accompanied the Children of Israel out of Egypt appeared in the desert the Jews crossed on their way home.

Largest Documented Tornado in Region

Metsul Meteorologia reported that on Saturday, a storm cropped up on the outskirts of Sakaka in Al Jawf. Wind speeds were between 10 and 25 mph, while waves on the Red Sea reached up to 6.5 feet. Though the storm seemed relatively mild, it generated a massive tornado that was one of the largest tornadoes ever documented in the country according to Abdullah Al-Misnad, professor of Climate Change and Department of Geography at the University of Casim.

“The tornado, which formed southeast of Al-Jawf is one of the largest hurricanes that has been documented with pictures in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Misnad stated.

Rabbi: Natural Phenomena Always Accompany Redemption

The tornado, fed by the sands of the Arabian desert, took the form of a clearly-defined pillar, what some Biblically inspired readers might call a ‘pillar of smoke.’ The appearance hints at the pillar God sent to accompany the Jews through the very same desert on the 40-year trek on their way to the Promised land from Egypt.

Rabbi Avraham Arieh Trugman director of Ohr Chadash Torah Institute noted that the Prophets described dramatic events that could signal the beginning of Redemption including environmental disturbances.

“There are increasing environmental disturbances of all kinds all around the world,” Rabbi Trugman told Israel365News. “They cannot all be described as merely global warming because some areas are experiencing record snow and cold while others are being hit by hurricanes and storms while many places are experiencing unprecedented wildfires. An unprecedented plague of locusts is threatening Africa with famine while in Israel, they are preparing to open the floodgates of the Galilee to allow the water to flow for the first time in several decades.”

Rabbi Trugman used a phrase to describe the common factor connecting all these phenomena: “Climate chaos.”

It should be emphasized that unlike the ‘global warming’ narrative which places the blame for the change entirely on manmade causes and, therefore, the solution to fixing nature is also entirely in Man’s hands. Rabbi Trugman noted that there was some truth to the belief, referring to a teaching by Rabbi Nachman of Breslov who wrote (Likutei Moharan II:112), “If you believe you can ruin, believe that you can repair!”

“Almost everyone can agree that at least some of the causes of some of these phenomena are due to dramatic change in technology and lifestyles, the solution must come from a place of accepting God as the Creator and Man as a responsible partner who was assigned to care for His Creation.”

“There is clearly something physical happening in the world that is being expressed through the environment,” Rabbi Trugman said. “Add to this the global pandemic which is unprecedented in its scope, affecting every corner of the world.”

“Of course, this is connected to the Redemption we have been expecting since the prophets all said that the period preceding it would be traumatic.”