08 Dec, 2020
Iranian People thank the Mossad for taking out Nuclear Scientist

Dec 8, 2020

In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel BibleTM)

Last month, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mahabadi, a brigadier general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a senior official in the nuclear program of Iran, was assassinated while traveling in a vehicle on a rural road in Absard, a city near Tehran. A truck carrying explosives hidden beneath a load of wood detonated near Fakhrizadeh’s car. A second vehicle was destroyed with a bomb after which Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards clashed with gunmen, three of them being killed in the confrontation.

In an apparent show of gratitude, an Israeli flag with a ‘thank you’ message to the Mossad was hanging over a public freeway in Tehran. The Mossad has been credited with Mahabadi’s assasssination accroding to reports.

