Iranian People thank the Mossad for taking out Nuclear Scientist

An Israeli flag with the words ‘thank you Mossad’ on a bridge allegedly taken in Tehran. #Iran #Israel @vahid pic.twitter.com/xAfun8SFSW — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) December 7, 2020

Last month, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mahabadi, a brigadier general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a senior official in the nuclear program of Iran, was assassinated while traveling in a vehicle on a rural road in Absard, a city near Tehran. A truck carrying explosives hidden beneath a load of wood detonated near Fakhrizadeh’s car. A second vehicle was destroyed with a bomb after which Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards clashed with gunmen, three of them being killed in the confrontation.

In an apparent show of gratitude, an Israeli flag with a ‘thank you’ message to the Mossad was hanging over a public freeway in Tehran. The Mossad has been credited with Mahabadi’s assasssination accroding to reports.