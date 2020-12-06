Through their donations to many worthy charitable organizations in Israel, Christian supporters of Israel bless Israel every day. Later this week, Christian supporters will have an opportunity to learn how Israel can give back to them – through investment in Israeli startups.

On Wednesday, December 9 Israel365 will present a virtual tour of the Start Up Nation, entitled, The 4 Secrets Behind Israel’s Economic Miracle. The hour-long program taking place over Zoom, will feature Israel365 director Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Israeli tour guide Akiva Gersh and Marc Singer, CFP who is an expert on venture capital investing in Israel.

The Four Secrets Behind Israel’s Economic Miracle is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9 at 1:00 PM EST (6:00 PM London and 8:00 PM Jerusalem). For the Zoom link to participate, click here. There is no cost to attend.



Gersh will share four secrets of Israeli society that help explain her extraordinary success inventing solutions for global problems and elaborate on what makes Israeli society an ideal incubator for so much innovation across multiple industries.

Gersh told Israel365 News, “What I love about this program is that it’s really highlighting the innovations, advancements and inventions that have come out of Israel. These ideas obviously help solve Israel’s own problems, but when Israel shares these innovations with the rest of the world, she fulfills her role as Light to the Nations.

I Hashem, in My grace, have summoned you, And I have grasped you by the hand. I created you, and appointed you A covenant people, a light of nations— Isaiah 42:6





“This helps make the world a more Godly place, in fulfillment of Biblical prophecy and it’s a very exciting thing to learn about,” Gersh shared.



In the second half of the program, Israel365 co-founder and Israeli venture capitalist Marc Singer will speak about four companies that started in Israel and are changing millions of lives across the globe.



Singer founded a wealth management firm in Florida. He came to Israel for a sabbatical year in 2005 and never left. Over the past 15 years, he has become very knowledgeable about investing in Israeli startups.



In 2012, Singer attended a CUFI conference in Washington, DC “and had my eyes opened about the evangelical world,” he told Israel365 News. That experience influenced him to want to introduce the idea of investing in Israel to a Christian audience.

“I’m an early adopter of the belief that evangelical Christians are incredibly important to Israel. COVID-19 has caused us all to rethink what we’re doing in life. Because of that, I wanted to invest some of my time to help the Christian community and to help Israel.”



Singer plans to show Israel’s Christian supporters that there are worthy investment opportunities in Israel. If there’s interest after this introductory program, he’s prepared to follow up with a series of programs that will offer greater depth to prospective investors. If there is substantial interest in investing in Israel, he is open to the possibility of creating an investment fund specifically for Christian investors.



“Serious companies are developed here in Israel. Small ideas can turn into very big exits,” Singer explained.

