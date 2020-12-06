Report: Fearing Israeli Assassination, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah Flees to Iran

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah reportedly fled from Lebanon to Iran, It is unclear precisely when (and if) he will return to Lebanon reports The 961.

In Tehran for an indefinite amount of time

The news outlet cites a source from the Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper, who revealed that on Wednesday, Nasrallah plans to remain in Tehran for an indefinite amount of time.

Lebanese Intelligence services as well as neighboring countries have reportedly monitored encrypted communications between Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) regarding this unprecedented development.

Lebanon has urged restraint

The relocation to Iran comes following the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a suburb of Tehran. Tensions have escalated in the region as officials in Iran blame Jerusalem and have threatened to exact vengeance. But Lebanon has urged restraint to avert an escalation toward a “worst case scenario”, according to Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on Monday.

“We condemn this heinous attack and see that the response to this crime is in the hands of those concerned in Iran,” Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with Al-Manar television, reassuring the Lebanese people that Beirut won’t be affected by Israel’s assassination.

An operation that was planned by Israel to assassinate Nasrallah

Al-Jarida reported in November that a source close to IRGC commander Esmail Qaani said that Hezbollah managed to expose an operation that was planned by Israel to assassinate Nasrallah as well as other leaders of pro-Iranian factions in Syria, Iraq, Judea and Samaria, and Gaza Strip.

Al-Jarida reported that Qaani met with Nasrallah during a visit to Beirut in November.

As tensions have risen in recent months between Israel and Hezbollah, Nasrallah has stated that Iran’s allies in the region should be in a state of high readiness in case of any “American or Israeli folly” during the remainder of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.