Rumors about former-Vice President Joe Biden wearing an ankle monitor turned out to be false as it was announced that the Democratic presidential candidate emerged for a rare public appearance wearing an orthopedic boot on his right foot. Biden, 78-years old, suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs which he will likely be wearing for several weeks. If Biden proves to be the winner in the election, he will be the oldest candidate to ever do so.

President Trump wished his opponent good health, tweeting, “Get well, soon!”

Sod 1820, a Hebrew-language Torah mysticism site, noted that Biden’s foot-incident coincided with the weekly Torah reading that described the wrestling match that pitted Jacob against the angel of Esau which resulted in Jacob’s leg becoming dislocated.

When he saw that he had not prevailed against him, he wrenched Yaakov‘s hip at its socket, so that the socket of his hip was strained as he wrestled with him. Genesis 32:26

The website cited Matan, an autistic young man some believe has a small power of prophecy.

“Joe Biden hurt his ankle when he played with a dog,” Matan noted. “Dogs represent the Angel of Darkness. And the ankle is even lower than the hip, which Jacob injured. Biden is in the depths of impurity.”

“Kingship is in the hands of God and only He can determine who is the rightful ruler,” Matan added.

“Our minds are wondrous things but sometimes the intellect interferes with our understanding of God,” Rabbi Eldad Shmuel, one of the rabbis who organizes and attends a group of autistic children, explained, noting that it is accepted in the ultra-Orthodox community that these children have a certain level of prophecy. “On one hand, autistic children are handicapped in their understanding of the world. On the other hand, they have a clear and unclouded vision of things that are hidden from the rest of us. Their souls connect directly to the world without the mind getting in the way.”

The Talmud (Baba Batra 12:b) states, “Since the Temple was destroyed, prophecy was taken from the prophets and given to shotim and children.” The Hebrew word shotim is usually translated as ‘fools’ but in rabbinic literature, it refers to a person with a distinctive lack of social functioning. This does not refer to their level of intelligence and is not used as a derogatory expression. In the framework of Jewish law, shotim is understood to be a classification that includes autistic people. This special prophetic ability of shotim was also stated in the Zohar, the basis for Jewish mysticism.