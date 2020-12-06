New Waterfall Bursts to Life near Dead Sea



Following heavy rains over the weekend, local photographer Elad Gilboa caught a waterfall coming to life in Israel’s Judean desert.

The waterfall took place at the Hever intermittent stream near the Dead Sea. Gilboa says in the video “I have never seen the Hever Stream look like this in my life!”

The Hever Stream flows from the area of Yatta, near Hebron into the Dead Sea. In the past, fragments of ancient biblical manuscripts were discovered near the Hever Stream including portions of the Psalms and the Book of Numbers.