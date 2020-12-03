Lebanese Politician: Lebanon Used to Be an Advanced Country, Now It’s Worse Than Gaza

Lebanese businessman and politician Neemat Frem said in a November 29, 2020 interview on MTV (Lebanon) that Lebanon is an advanced country with science, culture, and technology, but that its doctors and intellectuals are leaving the country, causing it to turn into a village.

Frem, who recently resigned from the Lebanese parliament, said that today, even Gaza is better off than Lebanon, even though the rats in Gaza are bigger than cats. He added that the infrastructure in Lebanon is the worst in the Middle East and that he fears that in two years from now, it will be impossible to undergo open-heart surgery in Lebanon. Frem’s statements generated a controversy online, and he was accused of mocking Gaza’s “steadfastness.”