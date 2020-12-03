Biden Confirms he’ll Re-Enter Iran Nuclear Deal: Reverse Trump’s Sanctions

Columbia, South Carolina, USA - January 20, 2020: Presidential hopeful Joe Biden (D) speaks to attendees of the the 20th annual "King Day At The Dome" rally held at the S.C. Statehouse (Shutterstock)

In an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday, Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to “automatically” re-enter Obama’s nuclear JCPOA nuclear deal of 2015.

Biden penned an op-ed in September on CNN where he said that he would lift the sanctions that President Trump imposed on the Islamic Republic. In Wednesday’s NYT interview, Biden admitted that “It’s going to be hard.”

Biden also stated in his original op-ed that “if Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations,” Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif seems to be in agreement with the former Vice President saying last month that a return to full implementation by Washington and Tehran can be “done automatically” and “needs no negotiations.”

The infamous nuclear deal was signed by America exclusively back in 2015. At that time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a historic address to congress against Obama’s wishes to warn Washington against what he called “a very bad deal.” President Trump withdrew from it unilaterally in May 2018, imposing crippling oil sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Trump made the case that it was a bad deal to begin with and that Iran was cheating.

Biden’s national security team thinks that as soon as the deal is restored by both sides, there will have to be, a round of negotiations to try to expand the duration of the restrictions on Iran’s production of fissile materials that may be used to make a nuclear bomb. It would also involve addressing Iran’s regional terror activities, via its proxies in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

According to NYT, a potential Biden administration believes that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will also sign onto the deal despite a warming of relations with Israel for the very reason that they share a common enemy in Tehran.