Israel’s Health Minister Admits he doesn’t want to be first to Receive Covid Vaccine

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Despite pushing the coronavirus vaccine to the Israeli market, Israel’s Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said that in case there is not enough vaccines for at-risk Israelis, he would defer his “privilege” of getting the shot.

In an interview on Ynet on Monday, when asked if he would be among the first to receive the vaccination, instead of anwering in the affirmative, Edelstein explained that he is experiencing an inner ethical dilemma of potentially taking the vaccine at the expense of those at risk saying: “There is a dilemma here that isn’t simple. On the one hand, I definitely have to set an example and get the vaccine. On the other hand, I ask myself, what right – let’s say half a million vaccines arrive (in Israel), do I have to get vaccinated and not the at-risk population?”

He then speculated as to how the media would react if he was among the first to get the shot saying: “I promise you that if I’m first to get vaccinated, tomorrow there will be an article in Ynet saying how I’m disconnected and mean.

What right does he have to get the vaccination over someone’s mother who is a Holocaust survivor?” he asked rhetorically.

Israeli social media influencer Danny Vidislavski mocked Edelstein’s evasion asking his thousands of followers to donate their vaccine to Edelstein on the condition they don’t call him “disconnected and mean.”

Following the announcement of the vaccine last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his goal is “to bring as many vaccines as possible, from as many sources as possible, to as many citizens as possible—and as soon as possible.”