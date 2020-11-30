Hungary: George Soros is Hitler

George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation gives a speech during Economic Forum in Brussels, Belgium on June 1, 2017 (courtesy: Shutterstock)

A cultural commissioner of the Hungarian government has compared billionaire and Democratic megadonor George Soros to Hitler in a recent article about Hungary and Poland’s schism with the EU.

“Europe has become the gas chamber of George Soros… George Soros is the liberal Fuhrer,” wrote Szilard Demeter in the pro-government news outlet Origo.hu on Saturday.

Hungarians and Poles “are the new Jews” Demeter said in a piece that touched on the ongoing deadlock between both Hungary and Poland against the EU over their veto of the bloc’s funding due of its its rule of law criteria.

Using a play on words combining liberals and Aryans, Demeter charged that “these “Liberaryans” are now trying to exclude us Poles and Hungarians from the one last political community where we still have rights.”

Both Hungary and Poland vetoed the EU’s 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.1-trillion) covid rescue package and budget this month over its funds being connected to a ‘rule of law’ criteria.

In the past, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has portrayed the decision as “blackmail” against member states who are opposed to open-border immigration while calling Soros “an economic criminal” and “one of the most corrupt people in the world” in recent interviews.

In 2017 Orban launched a nationwide anti-immigration campaign featuring a large billboard with an image of Soros laughing.

The 90-year-old Soros, who was born in Hungary and a Nazi collaborator, accused Orban of creating a “kleptocratic system to rob his country blind” in an interview in the Project Syndicate magazine.