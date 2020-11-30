Mystic Rabbi: COVID Lockdown is King David’s Prophecy in time for Messiah

A prominent mystic rabbi noted that the pandemic is bringing about a blessing that was intended as a curse that Israel will be alone, separated from the other nations. The rabbi explained that this comes as a process of purification which precedes the Final Redemption, which, according to a clue in Pslams, will come this year.

Rabbi Kook: A Nation That Dwells Apart

Rabbi Dov Kook, a mystic from Israel with a large following, recently released a video that was released with English subtitles. In the video, the rabbi referred to the “blessing” Balaam gave the Nation of Israel which came in place of the curse he was ordered to make by Balak, the king of Moab.

As I see them from the mountain tops, Gaze on them from the heights, There is a people that dwells apart, Not reckoned among the nations, Numbers 23:9

The rabbi noted the word used in the Bible for ‘apart’ is לְבָדָד (l’vadad), which come from the same root as the word בידוד (bidud; quarantine).

“Now, this prophecy is coming to fruition and we are about to become ‘a nation dwelling apart’ just in time for the Messiah,” Rabbi Kook explained. “Then we are truly going to be called a nation that dwells apart.”

“The preparation for the Messiah is the quarantine,” Rabbi Kook said. “Why the quarantine? To prepare us to be a nation that dwells on our own. We will not be with the other nations and God will not judge the other nations.”

Lifted Up From the Refuse Heap: the 5781

The rabbi quoted a verse in Psalms.

He raises the poor from the dust, lifts up the needy from the refuse heap Psalms 113:7

“We learn this also from that God will raise the Jews up from the refuse heap,” the rabbi said.

Rabbi Kook explained that the word for trash heap, אַשְׁפֹּת, is spelled using the letters that denote the current Hebrew calendar year, תשפא, 5781. Rabbi Kook explained that the word ‘trash heap’ is an accurate description of the world in this year that spells out the word for trash heap.

“The entire world is built like a trash heap,” Rabbi Kook said. “The entire world is confused. One day relies on the next. One day they hear one thing and the next, they hear something else. The main thing for us to day [is to become a nation that dwells on its own], to move away from all the bad, the secular courts, the secular schools that are being closed anyway.”

Rabbi Kook is a descendant of Israel’s first chief Rabbi, Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaCohen Kook, who is revered to this day and began the religious Zionist movement.