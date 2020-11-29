Iranian pundit calls for attack on Haifa after assassination of top nuclear scientist

If Israel was behind the assassination on Friday of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Tehran should launch an attack on Haifa, asserts an op-ed in Sunday’s regime-controlled Kayan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to an AP report, the article, penned by Iranian analyst Sadollah Zarei, calls for an attack on Israeli facilities—one that is stronger than the missile strike against U.S. forces in Iraq following the assassination in January of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani—and that “causes heavy human casualties.”

This, argues Zarei, “will definitely lead to deterrence, because the United States and the Israeli regime and its agents are by no means ready to take part in a war and a military confrontation.”

Fakhrizadeh was shot and killed on Nov. 27 in Damavand, east of Tehran after a truck bomb exploded next to his vehicle. Iranian officials are blaming Israel for the attack, with parliamentarians chanting, “Death to America! Death to Israel!” and working on a bill to stop inspections of nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the report said.