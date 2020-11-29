ZAKA Signs Historic Collaboration with Counterparts in Dubai

ZAKA held a historic ceremony at DIHAD headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with representatives of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition-(DIHAD).

At the meeting, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding that supports future collaborations between the two in the humanitarian field in international crises and disasters, and to provide the necessary support to those affected, regardless of color, race, gender, religion or political opinions. The two parties also announced the formal acceptance of ZAKA as an active participant in DIHAD 2021, the leading humanitarian aid and development event in the Middle East.

ZAKA Chairman, Yehuda Meshi Zahav: “We see it as a great privilege, within the implementation of the Abraham Accords, to be the first Israeli humanitarian organization to sign an agreement of cooperation with DIHAD. There is no greater expression of peace than volunteer units partnering for mutual humanitarian aid and assistance, as well as professional training in search, rescue, and recovery.”

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of DIHAD Conference and Exhibition and the International Advisory Council- DISAB: “I would like to thank ZAKA for signing this Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition- DIHAD, which is a humanitarian event that does not discriminate between races, colors, or religions when it comes to helping those in need. I would like to also deeply thank Mr. Yehuda Meshi Zahav, Chairman of ZAKA Search and Rescue and Mr. Mati Goldstein, Head of Magen and the ZAKA International Rescue Unit, for their trust in DIHAD and its sustainable projects that support the service of humanity. We are confident that ZAKA’s participation in DIHAD will be of great benefit due to their immense efforts and expertise in the field of humanitarian work and the training of specialized cadres in situations of disaster. We are proud of their joining the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition as the first institution participating in this humanitarian event from the State of Israel.”

Mr. Mati Goldstein Head of Magen and ZAKA International Rescue Unit: “After several meetings, I am very happy about the professional relationship that has been created, which will certainly benefit everyone involved, considering the professional and operational experience of both ZAKA and DIHAD. This new collaboration once again positions ZAKA as a leading entity in the international humanitarian field and DIHAD is definitely a large and serious partner.”

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Mr. Paul Wilson, Director General of Planning, Business Development and International Relations at the Holdings Index, which owns the DIHAD organization, and Mr. Yehuda Meshi Zahav, ZAKA Chairman.