A Special Thanksgiving Message from Israel: by Rabbi Tuly Weisz

Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel 365 gave a video address where he explains that although there have been many challenges in 2020, so too is there much to be thankful for. Among them are the historic peace ties forged between Israel and her Arab Gulf neighbors – thanks to the statesmanship of President Donald Trump.

Rabbi Weisz then breaks down the holiday’s Biblical roots noting how appreciation is a recurring virtue in the Bible, more specifically in the Book of Psalms:

Praise Hashem, for He is good, His steadfast love is eternal. Let Yisrael declare, “His steadfast love is eternal.” (Psalm 118:1-2)

The rabbi then highlights the previous verse which states:

Praise Hashem, all you nations; extol Him, all you peoples,(Psalm 117:1)

Rabbi Tuly relates this passage to the newfound friendship between Israel and the nations – something else that both Israel and the nations have to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.