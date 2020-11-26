Following his Pardon, Flynn releases Defiant message from Book of Jeremiah

Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn at the Defense Intelligence Agency change of directorship at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, July 24, 2012. (DoD photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo)

The family of America’s former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.) thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for pardoning him. They also thanked the American people for their prayers.

Trump pardoned Flynn on Wednesday, putting an end to a long legal saga that targeted Flynn by the outgoing Obama administration on trumped up charges of “Russia collusion.” Flynn, under duress, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but then recanted on his plea when exculpatory evidence surfaced. The Department of Justice sought to drop the case, but the judge denied the motion.

Following the announcement of his pardon, Flynn released a defiant tweet from the Bible writing: “Jeremiah 1:19” with an American flag icon beside it

Jeremiah 1:19 🇺🇸 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 25, 2020

Jeremiah 1:19 speaks of unwavering faith in the face of adversity:

They will attack you, But they shall not overcome you; For I am with you—declares Hashem—to save you.(Jeremiah 1:19)

In the statement released by Flynn’s sister, the family said, in part:

Flynn Family Statement To The United States Of America November 25th, 2020~On This Day We Give Thanks To President Trump And Our Great Patriot Family pic.twitter.com/o5oCz7fuUX — Barbara(Flynn)⭐️⭐️⭐️Redgate #WhoLeakedGenFlynn (@BarbaraRedgate) November 25, 2020

For four long years, our family and millions of American patriots stood arm-in-arm together with our brother, General Michael T. Flynn, fighting the visions, deep-rooted corruption of government institutions and vengeful individuals intent on destroying General Flynn and our country in shameful defiance of justice and the Rule of Law. Those individuals have disgraced the United States of America.

…

Today the Flynn Family is grateful to President Donald J. Trump for answering our prayers and the prayers of a nation…

Let it be heard across this great country and around the world that tyranny will not topple us.

President Trump wished Flynn a “great life” and wished his family a “truly happy Thanksgiving.”