Iran-backed Terrorists in Yemen Vow to fire Missiles into Israel

A Houthi official said on Tuesday that the missile the Iran-backed Yemenite militia used in its attack on a Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a day earlier should have been used against Israel.

“With regard to the targeting of the city of Jeddah, we believe that this missile [of ours] is meant to target Eilat and not Jeddah, but since the Saudi aggressors continue their suffocating attacks against us in Yemen, we are forced to confront this aggression, in order to force Saudi Arabia to stop its attacks against Yemen and to lift its siege on Yemen,” Abd al-Wahhab al-Mahbashi, a member of the Houthi politburo, told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television.

“Otherwise, the development and testing of this missile will continue, until we manage to reach deep into Palestinian [territory] and target the Zionist entity on the blessed Palestinian land,” he said.

A Houthi-developed Quds 2 cruise missile was used in Monday’s attack against Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the group said on Monday. “Quds” is the Arabic term for Jerusalem.