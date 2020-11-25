Bible Codes: 2/3 of World’s Population will Die by Sept 2021 as Prophesied by Zechariah

An expert in Bible codes found a shocking clue that the prophecy of Zechariah that most of the people alive today will perish is due to come about this year. Actually, according to one interpretation of the prophecy, this has already happened.

Bible Codes: “In 5781 Most Living Things Exterminated”

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, an expert in Bible codes, prepared a video using special software to find hidden clues in equidistant letters in the Torah referring to a verse in Zechariah describing the end-of days.

Throughout the land —declares Hashem— Two-thirds shall perish, shall die, And one-third of it shall survive. That third I will put into the fire, And I will smelt them as one smelts silver And test them as one tests gold. They will invoke Me by name, And I will respond to them. I will declare, “You are My people,” And they will declare, “Hashem is our God!” Zechariah 13:8-9

Using a graph based on intervals of 1480 letters, the rabbi discovered a table containing a multitude of clues in the book of Exodus. The rabbi found the sentence “בהתשפא אבער רוב החי” (In the year 5781, I will exterminate most living things). The location was also given in the code as the acronym ארהב (Artzot HaBrit; the United States).

Iran/Haman Intends to Use Nuclear Weapons

The rabbi found a clue to what he called “the real-but hidden- threat to the United States; Iran.” Contained within the word ‘Iran’ was the word הרג (hereg, murder), which was directly over and parallel to the word אזהרה (azharah; warning) as well as the word איום (iyum; threat).

“The Prophet Zechariah seemed to be talking just to Israel but make no mistake, he was talking to the whole world,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The threat is endangering the entire world.”

The source of the threat was explicit at the top of the graph in the word המני (hamani; haman like).

“Iran is the descendants of Haman who still want to kill the Jews today,” Rabbi Glazerson explained. “But, for Haman and also for Iran, killing Israel is only the prelude to killing the whole world. That is why they want to build an atom bomb. For them, it is not a joke or just a gesture. Now that Biden is going to be president, the will establish the agreement which will allow them to do this.”

As if to emphasize the point, directly under the hint to Haman is the word עמלק (Amalek).

Trump/Cyrus Stands Against Evil/Biden

Rabbi Glazerson discovered a hint of what could save Israel and the world from the Biblical threats: קורש (Cyrus). President Trump has frequently been compared to Persian King Cyrus, the antithesis of Haman, who enabled the Jewish return to Israel and the building of the Second Temple in 516 BCE.

“Trump stands against Biden’s anti-Israel and anti-Bible agendas, like abortion and gay marriages,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “It is very important to understand what Trump is in the world.”

Poverty: Worse than Death

The rabbi also found the word הקורונה (the corona), indicating what he called “plague before the redemption.” But corona was linked to another word; עניות (aniyut, poverty).

“Poverty, to take away someone’s money and livelihood, can be instead of killing,” Rabbi Glazerson said, citing Jewish sources. “So what is happening, where they keep all the people from their jobs is ‘killing’ far more people than the coronavirus ever would.”

The rabbi explained that this could be the manifestation of Zechariah’s prophecy; when two-thirds of the people in the world become impoverished and dependent on the other third.

This point is learned from Deuteronomy.

You must pay him his wages on the same day, before the sun sets, for he is needy and urgently depends on it; else he will cry to Hashem against you and you will incur guilt. Deuteronomy 24:15

The term “urgently depends on it” is translated from the Hebrew, “אֵלָיו הוּא נֹשֵׂא אֶת־נַפְשׁוֹ”, which may be more literally translated, “his soul carries it.” In the Talmud this is interpreted as meaning that a man who withholds wages is as if he murdered the employee.

The Talmud (Nedarim 64b) teaches that “a poor man is considered dead.”

Rabbi Yaakov Reischer ben Joseph, a prominent rabbinic authority in Austria and Prague during the late 17th century, wrote in his book Iyun Yaakov that poverty is worse than death in many sources since it is an ongoing, painful experience.

Solution: Double Repentance

But the solution was also contained within the graph. Rabbi Glazerson found the word תשובה (repentance) twice in this graph, adjacent to the words משיח (Messiah) and ישועה (salvation).

“To repent once is for an intellectual repentance,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The next level is the repentance of the heart. Through a trick of the mind, Biden and his followers are doing terrible things. The mind by itself can go wrong. You need to repent with more than just the mind.”