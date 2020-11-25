IDF hits targets in southern Damascus area, Syrian media claims

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday launched air strikes against targets in the southern Damascus area, official Syrian media reported on Wednesday.

The strikes, launched “from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan,” caused only material damage, according to Syria’s SANA news agency.

The reported strikes follow Israeli attacks on multiple Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria on Nov. 18, including a Syrian army facility near Damascus used to host senior Iranian military figures.

Those strikes came in response to the discovery in the southern Golan Heights by Israeli forces of roadside bombs that according to the Israeli military were planted by the Iranian Quds Force’s Unit 840. The IDF said in a statement that the same Iranian force was behind another bombing attempt in the same area in August.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Hidai said following the announcement of the Nov. 18 strikes that Israel “will not tolerate the Iranian entrenchment in Syria, especially not in the border area, and we will not permit the Syrians to tolerate it.”