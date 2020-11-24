Pot calling Kettle Black? Turkey blasts America for “Antisemitism”

Bitter much?

Although Washington has pulled out of the United Nations Human Rights Council back in 2017, the decision hasn’t stopped the UN body from targeting America.

Case and point, earlier in the month, the UNHRC performed a review of worldwide ‘human rights violations.’ When the council came around to the US, a steady flow of critique and calls for policy change – many of which go back decades could be heard from many of the more despotic regimes.

Iran, Syria, and China asked what measures Washington is taking to “ensure that their territories and other territories under their control are not used for the recruitment, assembly, financing, training, protection, and transit of mercenaries and terrorists” to “stop arbitrary murders across the globe” and to “eliminate systematic racism, racial discrimination, white supremacy, religious intolerance, and xenophobia.”

The session involved Cuba condemning the US for ‘institutional racism.’ If that wasn’t bad enough, North Korea expressed concern about America’s human rights violations.

And of all things they could have accused America of, Turkey expressed concern about ‘rising antisemitism’ in the United States. Dr. Aykan Erdemir, a member of the Turkish parliament from 2011-2015 for the CHP party told Israel Hayom that Erdogan’s antisemitism is so venomous that it will “continue to haunt Turkey long after he is gone from office” He added that “the hate and prejudice inculcated in the Turkish people for almost two decades will have lasting effects in hindering Turkish-Israeli relations and will take time and effort to reverse.”

It should be noted that Turkey’s Erdogan is an unapologetic ally of Hamas and even enabled the terror group to establish a cyber-warfare headquarters in its territory. Hamas leaders have been known to call for the murder of Jews worldwide.