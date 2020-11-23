Israeli tank Flips upside down off Truck

As an Israeli tank that was driving onto a carrier on an army base in the Jordan Valley flipped over on Sunday. The harrowing video was caught on camera.

Fortunately, there were no casualties but an investigation was opened into the incident.

The incident shows the tank’s driver attempting to board the carrier when someone can be heard shouting: “It’s in neutral!” After several attempts, the tank progressed to the bed but the driver lost control and failed to stop for an unknown reason.

Following several calls for the driver to stop, the tank fell off the carrier and overturned on its roof.