The PA Adapts Old Libel to New Political Reality

Like putting old wine in new bottles, the PA has adapted one of its repeating libels about Israel to the new political reality.

Palestinian Media Watch has reported for years on the PA claim that the two blue stripes on the Israeli flag represent the Nile and Euphrates rivers and constitute “proof” of the Israeli/Jewish goal to rule “from the Nile to the Euphrates.”

But following Israel’s recent peace agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, the PA has adapted the libel and now claims – in the cartoon above – that Israel’s goal is to rule “from the Atlantic Ocean to the Persian Gulf.” This cartoon follows repeated PA claims that the peace agreements are part of an Israeli plan to take control of the entire region:

Text on cartoon: “Israeli flag” Israeli soldier: “It’s not true that [the blue stripes] mean from the Nile River to the Euphrates River. They mean from the [Atlantic] Ocean to the [Persian] Gulf.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Nov. 16, 2020]

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch