The Inner Meaning of Biden’s Name: The Hand of God

A rabbi in Israel has analyzed the results of the US election and found a startling connection between the Democratic candidate and a pathway to the Final Redemption. Of course, this requires a bit of explanation as some paths are rockier than others.

Rabbi Aryeh Weingarten has been working his entire life to helping others, leading a unique charitable organization. As a young man, he longed for the Messiah so deeply that he penned a prayer to bring the Messiah. Millions of copies of the prayer have been printed and can be found tucked inside prayer books around the world. It is through this lens of Redemption that he viewed the extraordinary results of the US presidential elections. He described his remarkable conclusions in a Hebrew-language video.

“We are currently in the position right now, after the US presidential elections, in which it is a possibility that Biden will be the next president,” Rabbi Weingarten said. “First of all, we must remember that no matter what happens, we are always being guided by the hand of God. Even in the eventuality that Biden is declared the president, we see in his name (בידן) the letters yud daled (יד) which spell out the word yad (hand). Of course, we recognize the wonderful and great deeds Donald Trump did for Israel and the US, but this hint in Biden’s name is a reminder that even this option is the hand of God.”

Rabbi Weingarten did a closer inspection of the Democratic hopeful’s name, noting that the first and last letters of ‘Biden’ spell out the word ‘ben’ (בן), meaning son, which hints at the process of Moshiach (messiah) which will come through Moshiach ben David (the anointed son of David) and the Moshiach ben Yosef (the anointed son of Joseph). Rabbi Weingarten added that the gematria (Hebrew numerology) of ‘ben’ is 52, equalling the name of Eliyahu (Elijah the prophet) who is the harbinger of the Messiah.

“This is not to say that Biden is the Messiah or will announce the Messiah,” Rabbi Weingarten said. “This is simply a reminder that even a path that we would rather not choose can be God’s method to bring about the redemption.”

Rabbi Weingarten then noted the inner letters of the name Biden, yud yud and dalet (ייד). The gematria of those letters equals 24.

“Many times in the Bible, David’s name is written with a yud (דויד instead of the more common דוד) bringing the numerical total of his name to 24,” Rabbi Weingarten explained. “Biden’s last name is coming to remind us that we are on the verge of Elijah’s arrival to re-establish the Davidic dynasty.”

“There are three possibilities,” the rabbi said. “It could be, as many are claiming, that Biden will be president. There is also the possibility that Trump will succeed and he will remain president for another four years. Bit the third possibility is that there will be total chaos in the US. This is also a possibility in Russia and many other countries, all situations that are developing right now. Even here in Israel our government is not clear. If this happens, it can be the best possible outcome of people take this vacuum of power and use it to accept that God is One and His Name Is One.”

“No one should worry or fret over what is happening,” Rabbi Weingarten said. “The one thing that is totally clear is that we are in God’s hands.”

Rabbi Weingarten cited a verse in Isaiah to illustrate his point.

For My plans are not your plans, Nor are My ways your ways —declares Hashem. But as the heavens are high above the earth, So are My ways high above your ways And My plans above your plans. For as the rain or snow drops from heaven And returns not there, But soaks the earth And makes it bring forth vegetation, Yielding seed for sowing and bread for eating, So is the word that issues from My mouth: It does not come back to Me unfulfilled, But performs what I purpose, Achieves what I sent it to do. Yea, you shall leave in joy and be led home secure. Before you, mount and hill shall shout aloud, And all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.Isaiah 55:8-12

“God has spoiled us for the last four years,” Rabbi Weingarten said. “He has brought the sweetest things to us through Donald Trump. Through him, God has brought about things that no one could have imagined. God also brought the coronavirus into the world, a disease that no one could have expected. The real way to serve God, the test, as it were, is to serve God in joy, no matter what comes, whether it is what you would have chosen or something that seems unpleasant.”

“We have to remember that everything, great and small, is the had of God. No matter what, we have to continue to serve God in joy. And most important, we have to be in unity with our fellow Jew and to bring friendship with our fellow man. If we stick to these principles, we are assured that no matter what, the end will be the final redemption.”

About 15 years ago, Rabbi Weingarten founded Karmey Chesed, an organization that helps poor families in Israel with charitable donations, food, and, in an innovative program, provides them with second-hand donated appliances. Go to their website to connect with Karmey Chesed