Former Arab Lawmaker calls on Arabs to place Israelis in Judea under Siege

Joint Arab List member Jamal Zahalka reacts during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on February 8, 2016. (Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yamina Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday called on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to investigate a former Balad Party lawmaker for incitement over remarks calling on Arab Israelis to “revolt.”

Former Balad MK Jamal Zahalka said on Tuesday that Arab Israelis “should take actions to end the Israeli occupation, like a revolt in the West Bank.” Zahalka further noted that “100,000 Palestinians can surround a settlement and cut it off from the rest of the world.”

In his appeal, Smotrich said that Zahalka’s remarks constitute “very clear incitement to violence. If 100,000 Palestinian ever surround a settlement, they will not be chanting slogans calling for peace and harmony. This calls for a criminal investigation.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.