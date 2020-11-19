Hidden Talmud passage: ‘America must Destroy Iran for Messiah to Come’ – Rabbi

Rabbi Isser Z Weisberg, who predicted Obama’s second term and Trump’s presidency, maintains his original bombshell prediction – Trump will win his second term and “Biden will watch the inauguration from his basement.”

The two sides of Esau

The rabbi begins by explaining that we learn from the Book of Daniel that Esau, who represents Europe and the west, is split into two parts – good and evil. He adds that the elder half inherits the evil inclinations from the serpent of the Garden of Eden.

The primordial serpent’s diabolical scheme

In a recent video lecture, the rabbi also states that the coronavirus is “the primordial serpent’s diabolical scheme” to reverse the economic growth that America was experiencing under Trump’s leadership and that Trump-haters are being convinced that the president is anti-Semitic and bad for America in the same manner that the snake deceptively conceived Eve in the Garden of Eden.

Now the serpent was the shrewdest of all the wild beasts that Hashem had made. He said to the woman, “Did Hashem really say: You shall not eat of any tree of the garden?” (Genesis 3:1)

Why New York and New Jersey?

He thinks that the reason that the states New York and New Jersey were hit the hardest because it boasts the highest concentration of “Trump-loving Jews.” Rabbi Weisberg also said that President Trump used his tweets as a “distraction to protect his younger brother Jacob Trump”, which he claims was “predicted in the Bible” which he sourced from Genesis:

and Hashem answered her, “Two nations are in your womb, Two separate peoples shall issue from your body; One people shall be mightier than the other, And the older shall serve the younger.” (Genesis 25:31)

Is Gog and Magog behind us?

He goes on to claim that the assault of Gog and Magog against Israel was manifested in President Obama’s notorious UN security council Resolution 2334 in 2016. It concerns the Israeli settlements in “Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem”. This the rabbi explains that this resolution was the assault on Jerusalem that was discussed in Zechariah

when all the nations of the earth gather against her. In that day, I will make Yerushalayim a stone for all the peoples to lift; all who lift it shall injure themselves. (Zechariah 12:3)

Charles Krauthammer’s words

The rabbi goes on to say that the significance of the resolution by quoting the late esteemed journalist Charles Krauthammer:

“People don’t quite understand the damage done to Israel by the U.S. abstention that permitted passage of a Security Council resolution condemning Israel over settlements. The administration pretends this is nothing but a restatement of long-standing U.S. opposition to settlements. Nonsense. For the last 35 years, every administration, including a re-election-seeking Obama himself in 2011, has protected Israel with the U.S. veto because such a Security Council resolution gives immense legal ammunition to every boycotter, anti-Semite and zealous European prosecutor to penalize and punish Israelis.”

The war of Gog and Magog is behind us” the Rabbi asserts.

Rabbi Weisberg then reveals a much overlooked passage from the Talmud that he interprets to mean that “before the Messiah comes, America must eliminate Iran.” He sources this assertion from Tractate Yuma page 10-A. “In the end it says Persia will fall to the hands of Rome.” The rabbi asserts that “Rome is a superpower from the progeny of Esau now represented by America.”

But why was this decree given?

The rabbi believes that the decree of Rome taking down Persia is derived from the Book of Daniel which speaks of his vision of the four beasts.

After that, as I looked on in the night vision, there was a fourth beast—fearsome, dreadful, and very powerful, with great iron teeth—that devoured and crushed, and stamped the remains with its feet. It was different from all the other beasts which had gone before it; and it had ten horns.While I was gazing upon these horns, a new little horn sprouted up among them; three of the older horns were uprooted to make room for it. There were eyes in this horn like those of a man, and a mouth that spoke arrogantly. (Daniel 7:7)

Obliterating the nuclear capabilities of Iran

That little arrogant horn, is Islam according to the famous Jewish commentator Maimonides. and just as Daniel prophesied that that little horn needs to be destroyed, the prophesy was referring to Iran according to Rabbi Weisberg.

The rabbi goes on to explain that even though Trump is a war-averse president, he will soon learn that he will have no choice but to “obliterate the nuclear capabilities of Iran. It has to be done before the end.” He adds that even Trump is a lame duck, if he transfers Israel all the weapons needed to take out Iran to Israel before leaving office, “he will have fulfilled his Biblical obligation” adding that the “serpent will be slaughtered by Messiah.”

Rabbi Weisberg then compares the unlikeliness of Trump undoing all the damage Obama did to a Hanukkah miracle.