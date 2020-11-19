Defiant like a Maccabee? Trump to host Hanukkah Celebration despite Criticism from ‘Corona-Culture’

The White House is again hosting their annual Hanukkah party this year. The event will be an in-person gathering – something that has received sharp criticism from advocates of social distancing.
The media goes on the offensive
The story of Chana The Heroine
Jews combatted this evil decree by abstaining from marriage and also by holding weddings in secret. However, Matityahu was the Kohen Gadol – the High Priest. His daughter’s marriage was too high profile to hide.
An immoral wedding tradition
As the story is told, at the feast following her wedding ceremony, the daughter of Matityahu, known in some traditions as Chana, stood before her wedding guests and tore open her dress. Her brothers were horrified by her immodest act and intended to punish her for it.
In response, she challenged them for their willingness to turn her over to the Syrian-Greek official, as was required. Calling on a Biblical model, she urged them to be like Shimon and Levi when they defended their sister Dina.
Yaakov‘s sons answeredShechem and his father Hamor—speaking with guile because he had defiled their sister Dina and said to them, “We cannot do this thing, to give our sister to a man who is uncircumcised, for that is a disgrace among us. Genesis 34:13-14
She reminded them that Shimon and Levi were just two brothers but they were five altogether.
Righteous indignation inspired her brothers
Her speech and her righteous indignation inspired her brothers to begin their war against the evil Syrian-Greek rulers over the Land of Israel. Her brave act and fiery speech was the catalyst for the Maccabean revolt.
Trump’s defying social distancing measures could be considered a fitting act of defiance for the holiday of Hanukkah.