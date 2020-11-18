Israel warns Biden: Don’t rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer, warned Joe Biden against reentering the Iran nuclear deal that was signed in 2015, when Biden served as vice president.

“I think it would be a mistake,” Dermer said at a forum on Monday after being asked if Washington should return to the deal reports INN. “And hopefully he will look at the Middle East as it is, he will see the benefits of this process of how he can continue that process. And I think to not go back into the same deal.”

Dermer was joined at the forum by envoys from both Bahrain as well as the United Arab Emirates. He added that Biden should consult with Israel and the Gulf states regarding any policy relating to Iran’s nuclear program.

Dermer said that Biden shouldn’t reenter the “same deal.” This appeared by many to be a hoodwink to Biden’s intentions to reenter the deal, but that he should engage with new limitations on Iran’s nuclear capability. President Donald Trump scrapped the agreement in 2018.

Regarding his comment that Biden should consult with Israel and the GCC countries on Tehran’s nuclear policy, Dermer compared the U.S. consulting with countries like Japan and South Korea in confronting North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. President Obama, who Biden served under as vice president, excluded Israel and the Gulf states into the deliberations leading up to the notorious 2015 deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in congress to oppose the agreement.

“So the first thing I would say to the incoming administration, sit with your allies in the region,” Dermer noted. “Listen to us, we have the most skin in the game, we have the most to lose. Speak to us, try to work out a common position, which I think is possible not only to deal with nuclear issues, but also to deal with the regional aggression of Iran, forging common policy with your allies in the region.”