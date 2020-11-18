Historic first: Official Delegation from Bahrain visits Israel

Bahrain’s first official government delegation arrives in Israel on Wednesday. This marks the first ever Gulf Air commercial flight from Manama to Tel Aviv. U.S. Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz was on the flight as well as Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

ביקור היסטורי: שר החוץ של בחריין נחת בישראל pic.twitter.com/PfouRwpfYQ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 18, 2020

After landing in Israel, Berkowitz wrote in a tweet: “Traveling with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain to Israel was an amazing experience. As we walked off the plane I told him- Welcome to beautiful Israel.”

🇺🇸🇧🇭🇮🇱 Traveling with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain to Israel was an amazing experience. As we walked off the plane I told him- Welcome to beautiful Israel. https://t.co/dc7auFBOcG — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) November 18, 2020

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, were part of the historic ceremony of middle east nations to have signed the Abraham Accords at the White House back in September.