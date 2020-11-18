18 Nov, 2020
Historic first: Official Delegation from Bahrain visits Israel

Nov 18, 2020

In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel BibleTM)

Bahrain’s first official government delegation arrives in Israel on Wednesday. This marks the first ever Gulf Air commercial flight from Manama to Tel Aviv. U.S. Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz was on the flight as well as Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

After landing in Israel, Berkowitz wrote in a tweet: “Traveling with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain to Israel was an amazing experience. As we walked off the plane I told him- Welcome to beautiful Israel.”

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, were part of the historic ceremony of middle east nations to have signed the Abraham Accords at the White House back in September.

