Biden tries to Convince Netanyahu of his Commitment to Israel’s Security

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, March 2016. Credit: U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv/Wikimedia Commons.

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke this evening (Tuesday, 17 November 2020) with US President-elect Joe Biden. In a warm conversation, the President-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the special bond between Israel and the US is a fundamental component of Israel’s security and its policy.

The two agreed to meet soon in order to discuss the many issues on the agenda and reiterated the need to continue bolstering the steadfast alliance between the US and Israel.