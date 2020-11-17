Soros buys Secretive Company Involved with Distributing Corona Vaccine

George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation gives a speech during Economic Forum in Brussels, Belgium on June 1, 2017 (courtesy: Shutterstock)

Soros Fund Management, which is run by currency manipulator George Soros, disclosed on Friday that they own shares of Palantir. Soros’ Management firm acquired 18.5 million shares of Palantir.

The company, whose clients include many government bodies worldwide, was involved in helping track data about the spread of Covid-19 as well as the potential mass distribution of vaccines reports CNN

Palantir has admitted that they have “often been described as a secretive company.” The reason they give is that they operate in institutions with a high level of confidentiality in fields like ‘defense and intelligence.’

Soros has been accused of being behind the violent Black Lives Matter riots throughout the US and plotting a violent uprising if Trump wins. He also infused a Democrat Super PAC with $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 . in an effort to defeat Trump.