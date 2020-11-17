NY: Jewish militia taking up arms to defend themselves from anti-Semitic attacks

The FBI just released its hate crime stats for 2019. Of all hate crimes motivated by hatred of a religious group, 60.2% targeted Jews. Jews make up 1.7% of the U.S. population.

And so, as antisemitism in the US is on the rise, a new armed Jewish militia in New York isn’t taking any chances.

British media network JOE covered the Cherev Gidon (Gideon’s sword) in the Catskill Mountains of Upstate NY, for a day of Israeli-style tactical training where. The Israeli tactical training academy stressed the importance of American Jews taking up arms and training to defend their communities against the rising antisemitism. “We’ve been persecuted for the last 2000 years. It’s time to stand up and not take any of it anymore.”