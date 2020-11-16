Argentina increases border security following tip of bomb plot against Jewish target

Some 8,000 gathered for a challah bake in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of The Shabbat Project. (Courtesy Shabbat Project)

Argentina announced on Saturday that it is going to tighten security at its border with Paraguay after its embassy in Britain received an anonymous tip about a person possibly smuggling bomb-making materials into the country through that border.

The tip warned about the transfer of ammonium nitrate “for a bomb with a Jewish objective,” the Argentinean Security Ministry said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Security authorities are investigating the individual mentioned in the tip.

In 1992, the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires was attacked with a car bomb, killing 29 people; in 1994, a truck bomb blew up the AMIA Jewish community center there, killing 85.

Iran and its proxy Hezbollah were implicated in these attacks, and Hezbollah has used Paraguay as a base for its illicit financial operations.