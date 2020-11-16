Pennsylvanians in Israel who voted Trump discover their absentee ballots disappeared

Israel is estimated to boast the world’s third-largest community of eligible U.S. voters abroad with no less than 188,499 Americans in Israel that qualified to vote in the US election.

And although most Jews in the US favored Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in Israel, it’s almost the opposite. A recent survey revealed that 75% of American Jews in America favored Democratic candidate Joe Biden while just 22% favored Trump.

But in Israel. 70% of Israeli Jews preferred Trump and just 13% preferred Biden.

Many of those eligible Trump supporters in Israel are registered in Pennsylvania. And according to Marc Zell, the head of the Republican party in Israel, thousands of oversees ballots for Pennsylvania disappeared before or during the tabulation process.

Zell took to Twitter to vent his frustration saying: “Thousands of overseas votes have been ignored or lost in the PA ballot count in Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties. Voters here in #Israel braved the labyrinthine requirements to register, request, receive and return their ballots. This is tragic and illegal”

Thousands of overseas votes have been ignored or lost in the PA ballot count in Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties. Voters here in #Israel braved the labyrinthine requirements to register, request, receive and return their ballots. This is tragic and illegal — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) November 15, 2020

Trump and his supporters have decried widescale alleged voter fraud in Pennsylvania, especially in its biggest city -Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) said that she would not order a recount despite mounting evidence of voter fraud in her state.