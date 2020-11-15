Israel installs ‘China-like’ Surveillance System to monitor people without masks, Gathering in crowds

An unprecedented surveillance system was installed in the central city of Or Akiva to monitor if Israelis are following the Health Ministry’s covid restrictions, including wearing masks and social distancing, Security Magazine reported.

Deployed several weeks ago in major locations throughout the city, the smart surveillance cameras can identify if someone is wearing a mask and can even measure the distance between people to determine if they’re adhering to social distancing orders, according to the report.

The technology also has the capability of measuring a group’s density in certain areas to prevent overcrowding. The device also features a public address (PA) system whereby government officials can warn against violations enabling the police to be deployed to the scene if required. According to the report, the surveillance system doesn’t have facial recognition capabilities.