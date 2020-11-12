Video: Church Militant’s Exclusive Interview with Raymond Ibrahim on Islam and the West

Michael Voris of Church Militant recently interviewed me. We discussed a number of topics in just over thirty minutes, including Joe Biden’s Islamic ties; Armenia and its Muslim neighbors; Europe’s volatile present — made sense by its even more volatile past — with Islam, and much more.

The video — preceded by its official description by Trey Blanton on the Church Militant website — follows:

Renowned scholar and author Raymond Ibrahim discusses the Muslim defeat near Tours, France. For centuries, this bloody battle denied the Islamization of Europe. Today, Muslims have been welcomed into European and American lands, where the struggle for the supremacy of Islam continues.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Raymond Ibrahim