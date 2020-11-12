IDF Shoots down Hezbollah Drone that entered Israeli Airspace

After Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah assets in Syria, the Iranian backed terror group has vowed to exact vengeance. That promise may have been thwarted on Thursday after the Israeli military shot down a Hezbollah drone that invaded its airspace.

In anticipation of further retribution, the IDF is on heightened alert and has increased its presence on the northern border. Anti-missile batteries have also been deployed to the border with Lebanon as Jerusalem keeps a close eye on developments inside of Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah is also expected to speak today.