12 Nov, 2020
JERUSALEM WEATHER

IDF Shoots down Hezbollah Drone that entered Israeli Airspace

by | Nov 12, 2020 | News Videos

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

LinkedInWhatsApp

After Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah assets in Syria, the Iranian backed terror group has vowed to exact vengeance. That promise may have been thwarted on Thursday after the Israeli military shot down a Hezbollah drone that invaded its airspace.

In anticipation of further retribution, the IDF is on heightened alert and has increased its presence on the northern border. Anti-missile batteries have also been deployed to the border with Lebanon as Jerusalem keeps a close eye on developments inside of Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah is also expected to speak today.

LinkedInWhatsApp