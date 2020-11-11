Report: Washington to sell F-22 Aircraft to Israel

Trump’s administration reportedly gave the green light to sell F-22 stealth fighter jets to Israel, reports the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat news outlet, who cited senior Israeli sources.

According to the report, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper told officials in Jerusalem during a visit to Israel last week that President Donald Trump approved the sale of the F-22 Raptor to the Jewish state.

However, the U.S. congress would still need to approve the sale. Additionally, legislation would be needed to overturn a 1998 law that prohibits Washington from exporting the F-22 aircraft.

In the past, Israel has requested F-22s from Washington but to no avail.

