Al-Aqsa Mosque Lecture: The Islamic State Will Conquer Rome, Liberate Al-Andalus, and Rule the World

‘Palestinian’ political researcher Sheikh Ahmad Al-Khatwani said in a November 5, 2020 lecture at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem that once established, an Islamic state would be able to easily conquer Rome and liberate Al-Andalus, Kashmir, Chechnya, East Turkestan, India, and other Muslims lands. He said that the Islamic state would extinguish polytheism in the Vatican and that its only concerns would be Jihad and the spread of Islam. In addition, Al-Khatwani said that the Islamic state would reject the United Nations and any form of international law, and that it would conceal its Islamic goals when necessary to spread Islam and rule the world. He added that the Islamic state would not fear defeat or death. The lecture aired on Al-Waqiyah TV (Lebanon).

Related