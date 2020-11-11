11 Nov, 2020
Despite pushing for Covid Shots, Netanyahu admits he doesn’t know effects of RNA Vaccine

by | Nov 11, 2020 | Coronavirus

And the blood on the houses where you are staying shall be a sign for you: when I see the blood I will pass over you, so that no plague will destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.” Exodus 12:13 (The Israel BibleTM)

From left to right: Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu, injection (courtesy: Flash90, Shutterstock)

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that covid-19 will remain “here” until a vaccine is developed and maybe even after that. He also called Pfizer’s recently announced corona vaccination, which claims to be 90% effective. a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

But despite his advocating for the coronavirus vaccine, Netanyahu admitted on Tuesday that he has no idea what the long term effects of an RNA vaccine will be. During a video conference of world leaders on international cooperation in dealing with the second wave of the coronavirus, Netanayhu told his colleagues across the globe: ” We are in contact with countries and companies and I suppose we don’t know the long-term effect of an RNA vaccine on human beings but there is no question that there is a big light at the end of the tunnel.”

He also said that he was “curious” regarding the vaccines.

During the conference, Netanyahu also compared his challenge to stem the spread of covid to World War 2 saying: “Yesterday was an extraordinary day. If I liken the global battle against corona to the global battle in World War II, yesterday was the landing on the beaches of Normandy. We still know it’s going to take time.”

Conference participants included Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morison, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and  Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

