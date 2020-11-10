‘Palestinians’ Excited about Biden’s purported Victory since he’s against Jews building homes in Judea

After mainstream media outlets announced that former vice president Joe Biden is America’s president elect, Arabs in Judea and Samaria expressed hope and optimism.

According to a report by i24 News, the ‘Palestinian’ street appreciated that Biden is a strong proponent of the two-state proposal and that he opposes Israeli construction in Judea-Samaria.

And even though he doesn’t plan on moving the US embassy from Jerusalem, he is still seen as a better option than President Trump.

According to recent reports, Biden was colluding with the PA to create a terror state in Israel.