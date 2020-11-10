UN Special Envoy: Latest UN Denial of Judeo-Christian History of Jerusalem Worse than Holocaust Denial

Laurie Cardoza-Moore who serves as a United Nations Special Envoy for the World Council of Independent Christian Churches (WCICC) which represents over 44 million Evangelical Christians worldwide condemned the latest denial of Judeo-Christian history at the United nations stating that it was worse than Holocaust denial. Her statement comes just days after the Special Political and Decolonization Committee passed a resolution that condemned Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and mentions the Temple Mount by its Arabic name with no reference to its significance to Jews and Christians.

Special UN Envoy Laurie Cardoza-Moore responded: “During a global pandemic and as wars and conflicts continue to take innocent lives around the globe, the United Nations is once again obsessing itself with the rewriting of Judeo-Christian history. While Holocaust denial is routinely condemned in European capitals, somehow the denial of the Jewish peoples existence in Jerusalem during Biblical times is acceptable. Do these European States that voted in favor of this abhorrent resolution not understand that by denying Jewish history in Jerusalem they are denying their own Christian history? Holocaust denial suggests that six million Jews were not murdered by the Nazis, but denying the Jewish connection to Jerusalem is to suggest that Jews are a fake people with no history at all. Denying the Judeo-Christian history of Jerusalem is worse than Holocaust Denial and must be rejected by the United Nations.“

Cardoza-Moore, who is also the President of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN) added: “I call upon the Secretary General of the United Nations to put an end to this annual double standard at the United Nations. This is a slap in the face of billions of people that cherish the Bible, the land of Israel and the God of Israel. This is nothing short of UN mandated Jew Hatred and it must come to an end. If the United Nations doesn’t change course soon, it will render itself utterly irrelevant, having become a conduit to foster hate and war instead of peace and harmony among nations.”

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to educate Christians on their biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel. Utilizing powerful film and video presentations, as well as the media voice of founder and President, Laurie Cardoza-Moore, the organization has lead in facilitating dialogue and unity between the Christian and Jewish communities in support of the State of Israel and against anti-Semitism. The organization has been in the forefront of the fight in the US and internationally against the BDS Movement and the rise of a new generation of anti-Semitism on campus.