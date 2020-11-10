Health Ministry moves to Force all Israeli citizens to take Corona Vaccine

Israeli Police officers arrest an Ultra orthodox jewish man during a raid on a synagogue that was opened against the coronavirus emergency regulations, at the Geula neighborhood in Jerusalem, October 14, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

After US pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that they have reported a 90% effective coronavirus vaccine trial, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by vowing to bring the vaccines to the Israeli public.

The Ministry of Health is now pushing to force all Israelis citizens to be injected with the corona vaccine once it arrives. According to a report in Ynet, the ministry’s epidemic task force has called to consider mandatory legislation to force all Israeli citizens to vaccinate against the virus.

The report was made during the summary of the task force’s staff meeting. The task force has been the driving factor behind much of the regulations corona-regulations in Israel including mask mandates and nationwide lockdowns. The team’s head and corona czar, Ronni Gamzo is expected to leave his post in the near future.

The summary of the meeting, which took place last week, reads: “Procedural and legal incentive plans must be prepared for the public to be vaccinated (various facilities – Israel) and the obligation to vaccinate in legislation must be examined.” The purpose of the process is to help skeptics, who comprise a large portion of society, overcome their suspicions after seeing the vaccine’s results. This is a new vaccine so there will be many who will refuse to take it or will be hesitant about the shot until a clear picture of the its side effects are better understood.

The Health Ministry‘s initiative will likely face pushback from the courts. To date, Israel has not forced any citizen to vaccinate against their will.