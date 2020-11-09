09 Nov, 2020
Iran Expresses Optimism over Biden’s Projected Win

by | Nov 9, 2020

I will curse those who curse you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel BibleTM)

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stand with Dr. Ali Akbar Salehi, the Vice President of Iran for Atomic Energy and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, far left, and U.S Energy Secretary Dr. Ernest Moniz, far right, on February 23, 2015, in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo: US Department of State)

Although the count still isn’t final, Joe Biden has been projected by mainstream media outlets to be the president elect. While some countries have congratulated the former vice president, one seems to be highly optimistic and upbeat about the development.

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter claiming that the “world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.”

The ‘law; seemed to be a recurring theme in his statement as he also said that the Trump administration was “lawless.” However he didn’t mention which law he was referring to.

He also claimed that Iran’s record includes “dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy.”

 

 

