Iran Expresses Optimism over Biden’s Projected Win

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stand with Dr. Ali Akbar Salehi, the Vice President of Iran for Atomic Energy and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, far left, and U.S Energy Secretary Dr. Ernest Moniz, far right, on February 23, 2015, in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo: US Department of State)

Although the count still isn’t final, Joe Biden has been projected by mainstream media outlets to be the president elect. While some countries have congratulated the former vice president, one seems to be highly optimistic and upbeat about the development.

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter claiming that the “world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.”

The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law. Deeds matter most Iran’s record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 8, 2020

The ‘law; seemed to be a recurring theme in his statement as he also said that the Trump administration was “lawless.” However he didn’t mention which law he was referring to.

He also claimed that Iran’s record includes “dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy.”