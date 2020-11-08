Yehuda Glick recites controversial Prayer for ‘President elect’ Biden on Temple Mount

Although the results of the 2020 election aren’t yet final, Rabbi Yehuda Glick claimed that the “United States of America announced a new president elect Joe Biden, new vice president elect Kamala Harris” from atop the Temple Mount.

Glick, standing at the “world center of prayer, house of prayer for all nations” sent his own prayers to the lord, or as he put it to “the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob” asking that he protect Biden and Harris and “guide them in the way of honesty.”

The rabbi also asked that Biden continue “strengthening the linkage between Israel and the United States of America”

“God bless Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. God bless the United States of America. God bless Israel. God bless the world. God bless all of humanity.”