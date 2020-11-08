Iran: Next U.S. Administration Will Surrender to the Iranian People

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: No Matter Who Wins the Elections, the Next U.S. Administration Will Surrender to the Iranian People pic.twitter.com/FcyyUMZo9b — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 8, 2020

Memri TV exposed a video showing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claiming that “No Matter Who Wins the Elections, the Next U.S. Administration Will Surrender to the Iranian People.”

“They have no other path but to surrender to the laws, the regulations, to the pressure of public opinion, and to the perseverance and resistance of this great nation” he said.

“Our people will not stop” adding that Tehran can force America to “implement the laws, the regulations, again one day inshallah.”