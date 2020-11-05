Nearly 1M Israelis unemployed, half below age of 34

Israelis, wearing face masks for fear of the coronavirus, shop for grocery at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on August 20, 2020. Israel has seen a spike of new COVID-19 cases bringing the authorities on declaring restricted zones and will require businesses to shutter by 7 p.m. every day and forbid people from venturing more than 500 meters from their home between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to halt the spread of the virus. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

According to a report from Israel’s Employment Service, since the onset of the second lockdown, Israel’s unemployment rate has drastically risen and there are close to 1 million Israelis currently unemployed.

As of July, the data showed a steady increase in the amount of newly unemployed Israelis relative to those going back to work. In September, the number of people who registered with the Employment Service increased by 205,000. It also showed that just over 25,000 went back to work.

During the second lockdown, the service and sales industry suffered the greatest hit totalling 35.4% of all unemployed Israelis. This is a significantly larger increase from August (23.3%) and an even greater increase than the initial closure which took place in March (27%).

The report stated that in the month of September, women and teenagers had a greater chance of filing for unemployment at higher rates than they did during the first lockdown.

As more and more Israelis suffer from unemployment, their ability to buy food and feed their families becomes more and more difficult. The good news is that there is one charitable organization who made it their mission to ensure that those very Israeli families don’t starve. That organization is Meir Panim.

Known in Israel for their Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens, Meir Panim provides Israel’s hungry with a warm, quality meal each day to those who need it most. During closures, when restaurants (and even soup kitchens) weren’t allowed to operate, Meir Panim pivoted to Meals-on-Wheels and Takeout Meals. This way, newly unemployed families with no way of buying food can have their meals delivered right to their doorstep.

In order to keep up with the influx of new families suffering from food insecurity, Meir Panim needs more donations. And they need them now.

