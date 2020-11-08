Report: Kushner tried to Convince Trump to Concede Election to Biden

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser Jared Kushner approached by his father-in-law, about conceding the election to presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, according to a CNN report.

Trump is challenging the results in some states. He has already taken legal action demanding recounts as well as alleged voter interference.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” the commander in chief said in a statement on Saturday.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

“The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election….Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see,” Trump tweeted. Twitter flagged the tweet as “disputed.”

The president also charges that millions of mail-in ballots were sent to citizens who never requested them. “Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access,” the president’s statement added.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”